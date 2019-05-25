Belton, MO (KCTV) - The City of Belton conducted a test of the siren system on Saturday morning after citizens reported they were unable to hear the sirens during Friday evening storms.
At 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, the sirens were tested. It consisted of multiple tests of the entire system, as well as individual tests of the 17 sirens throughout the city.
After the test, the police department said that 15 of the 17 sirens performed as they should The two that failed were at 174th ans S. Benton, and Cambridge and Mullen.
They said Blue Valley Public Safety has been contacted to perform the necessary repairs.
"The public is advised that the spoken portion of the warning system was removed earlier this year due to complaints that the words were unintelligible," the police noted.
The City of Belton conducted the test after receiving reports from citizens that the sirens could not be heard during Friday evening's storms.
The Belton Emergency Management Agency had personnel stationed at each siren to determine if there were any problems.
The public was asked to refrain from contacting dispatch in regard to the siren test.
According to the city, a test notification was also sent out via the Everbridge telephone warning system. To enroll in the telephone warning system, click here.
The test was expected to take at least one hour to complete.
