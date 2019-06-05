MARTIN CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Matt Moore runs Martin City Brewing Company, but in his spare time he and his kids enjoy their Onewheeled skateboard.
Earlier this year, Onewheel launched a contest.
“It was for the most boring city in America,” Moore said.
And Moore couldn't resist. He made a tongue in cheek video, complete with the skateboard.
“Let's have some fun with this, let's make Martin City look Podunk,” Moore said.
Even though he doesn't think his neighborhood is a snooze fest.
“I wanted to win,” Moore said.
And, he did. The sponsor threw a party at his brewery over the weekend despite Martin City being neither boring or an actual city.
“For us, it was fun and funny. They agreed,” Moore said.
KCTV5 News asked people if they thought Martin City was actually boring.
Laurain Hill lives in Martin City with her dog, Oscar.
“We've got a whole runway of stuff to do,” Hill said.
Chris Staniforth, resident, enjoys the restaurants.
“There's a lot of places that people wouldn't expect to find in Martin City,” Staniforth said.
Troy Fitzgerald owns a running supply store down the street.
“We're a growing little area down here,” Fitzgerald said.
They happened to be hosting an event for joggers when KCTV5 News stopped by.
“We used to be kind of a one-shot street and now Holmes is growing,” Fitzgerald said.
Which brings us to a message at the end of Moore's video he submitted.
“Martin City's boring, but we're not,” Moore said.
He saw the contest as an opportunity to flip the script to show the world what his neighborhood is all about.
“It's the place to be, man, it's a lot of fun,” Moore said.
