LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- Pest control is at a Leavenworth school on Thursday clearing the building of bed bugs.
The bug were spotted in two classrooms at Warren Middle School.
School administrators do not believe this is an infestation but are being proactive.
Staff is scrubbing down the classrooms, and a pest control company is assessing the building to come up with a treatment plan.
The school is also asking students and parents to keep an eye out for the bugs at home and to be mindful of what they bring in and out of the building.
Here is a copy of the letter sent home to parents:
This week, two separate bed bugs were identified in two separate classrooms in our building. Bed bugs are flat, reddish-brown, oval insects about 3/16” long or the approximate size of an apple seed.
While bed bugs are NOT known to carry any diseases, the school is taking necessary steps to prevent the spreading of bed bugs and ensure a healthy educational environment. The two affected classrooms will be extensively cleaned by the trained professionals of our facilities team and custodial staff, and we will monitor these areas closely. Additionally, Orkin Pest & Termite Control will be on-site Thursday, December 20, to assess these two areas and identify a more extensive treatment plan, if deemed necessary.
Bed bugs are small insects, about the size of an apple seed. Adult bed bugs are flat, oval and reddish-brown in color. Juvenile bed bugs can be very small and hard to see. Most bed bugs are found within 8 feet of a person’s resting place. As the infestation grows, bed bugs will spread further. You can find bed bugs in any of the following places: mattresses, box springs, bed frames, bedding, cracks and crevices of furniture, behind peeling wallpaper, behind pictures and clocks, in curtains, under carpeting, and behind electrical outlets or switch plates. They usually hide during the day and then come out at night to feed. The most effective way to control bed bugs is through a combination of chemical measures and heat treatments applied by a pest management professional.
We have NOT had any reports to our nursing staff of bites determined to be from bed bugs, indicating the potential for a significant presence in any particular home. If bites are reported, our nurses work with our facilities team to identify specific locations to add to our “watch list” for treatment and observation, and we will make parent contact to provide related information for treatment and containment.
While this week’s observance is NOT indicative of an infestation, we are asking for assistance for all individuals that come in and out of our building to: consider reducing the number of items that are transported to and from home to school; contact a member of the custodial staff if you see an insect with features as described above (do not squish and kill it); avoid clutter and accumulation/stacking of bags, clothes, shoes, and boots. Bedding and garments can be placed in a dryer on a high setting for a minimum of 30 minutes, which will kill all stages of bed bug development. Keep areas as uncluttered as possible, making it easier to clean and inspect for any signs of an insect presence.
For more information about bed bugs, visit www.kshealthyhomes.org/bed_bugs.htm. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we address and resolve this matter as quickly as possible.
