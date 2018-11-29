LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY (KCTV) -- According to a statement released on Thursday, Bayer is planning to exit the animal health business as well as the brands of Coppertone and Dr. Scholl’s.
Bayer will be seeking a buyer for the animal health business in Shawnee, Kansas and will not be closing the site, the company clarified later in the day.
“The Bayer Group aims to strengthen its core life science businesses through a series of portfolio, efficiency and structural measures designed to enhance productivity and innovation while significantly improving competitiveness,” the statement said. "In a meeting on Thursday, the Supervisory Board of Bayer AG discussed the plans laid out by the Board of Management and unanimously expressed their support.”
“We have made very good progress with Bayer’s strategic development in recent years," said Werner Baumann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Bayer AG. "As we now proceed with these measures, we are laying the foundation to sustainably enhance Bayer’s performance and profitability. With these measures, we are positioning Bayer optimally for the future as a life science company.”
“Regarding our portfolio, we will exit our Animal Health business and are evaluating available options,” he said. “Our Animal Health business is well positioned in an attractive industry which will continue to grow. The necessary investments to further develop this business are however not available within Bayer given the priorities with our core areas Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science. Because of these priorities, we are convinced that Bayer is no longer the best owner for Animal Health.”
