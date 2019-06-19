OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The community in Olathe is pressing the city to have a non-discrimination ordinance, but city leaders are slow to act. People who have already spoken to the city council said they are done waiting on the council to add the ordinance to its agenda.
The majority of the people KCTV5 News talked to Wednesday, said placing the nondiscrimination ordinance, or NDO, on the city of Olathe’s agenda is a good idea.
Some said they just want to have it voted on to get a clear answer from the council, regardless of the outcome.
As of right now, two Olathe city council members support placing an NDO on the agenda. Kate Guimbellot is one resident who has made her voice heard to the council.
“Don’t we all deserve that same protection no matter who we are? It’s about Olathe leading the way,” Guimbellot said.
The mayor pro tem said the council plans to wait for two more council members to come forward in favor of the NDO. If no other council members take action, an NDO waits until the November election.
“You hear about the amazing things that we do in Olathe and we lead in so many areas. I don’t understand why this is the one area we don't. We chose not to,” Guimbellot said.
Many people KCTV5 approached Wednesday didn't want to go on camera, saying they weren't comfortable talking about the issue right now.
Rebecca Barker has only lived in Olathe for six years, but said she understands others frustrations as a mother of mixed children.
"It's not the same kind of thing, but you can feel the same kind of way and I wouldn't want anyone to ever feel that way that we felt before," Barker said.
Olathe would be ahead of the curve for most municipalities in the area and the state of Kansas as a whole. The Kansas State Legislature doesn't have a law protecting citizens from discrimination based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.
Guimbellot plans on attending the next Olathe City Council meeting with her son.
“I love Olathe. This is my home. This is my chosen destination. So, I just want to know that the city is going to be there for me and is going to have my back and my family’s back,” Guimbellot said.
She doesn't plan to move away, but will continue working with the city on what she calls a human rights issue.
Guimbellot said her friends, gay and straight, are ready to sign a petition to get the nondiscrimination ordinance on the agenda if it comes to that.
Other municipalities that don't have NDO’s are Shawnee and Overland Park don't have a nondiscrimination ordinance as well.
There are a few cities that do including Mission, Prairie Village and Merriam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.