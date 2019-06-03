ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) -- Less than a week ago, the Planned Parenthood Center in Saint Louis was at risk of losing its abortion license. Although a judge's ruling kept it in place for now, it doesn't prevent Planned Parenthood from losing the license.
There were only a few people outside the Planned Parenthood Healthcare Center on Boyle Avenue Monday afternoon.
The clinic escort told KCTV5 News that on most days, it’s peaceful. But there is a court battle brewing for both sides of the abortion debate. And on Tuesday at 9 a.m., things could change in the state.
M’evie Mead with Planned Parenthood said the fight to keep abortion care in Missouri has been going on for a long time.
“First in the legislature, now in the health department coming straight from the Governor’s office to attack an experienced, high quality healthcare provider,” Mead said.
Some pro-life groups like Coalition for Life lead by Brian Westbrook, said they just want the abortions to stop.
“We would want abortion, not necessarily to be illegal. We don’t necessarily want for planned parenthood to be closed. What we want is for abortion to be unthinkable,” Westbrook said.
The coalition is not part of the lawsuit launched last week. They are planning a rally outside the Planned Parenthood at noon on Tuesday.
Mead said if the healthcare center loses its license for abortion, it won’t close, it will stay open and provide other services.
