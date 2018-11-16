KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Piper School District’s buses are parked for the night after they picked up and dropped off kids Friday afternoon with no problem. But, the day didn’t start off as smooth.
Parents got an unexpected wake-up call from the district.
“At 6:30 a.m., we got a call from Conrad, our superintendent, telling us that there was going to be some delays and problems with the transportation this morning,” parent Angela Marcus said.
That’s because batteries were stolen from seven school buses sometime overnight.
“Then, they said if you can take your kids to school this morning, we’d greatly appreciate it otherwise the school buses will be staggering in and out,” parent Vernadette Luciano-Flaitz said.
There were three batteries in each bus -- 21 stolen in all. The buses couldn’t run without them, so drivers were late picking up and dropping off kids. Some parents even had to step to get their kids to school on time.
“Not everybody has a chance to take their kids to school. I used to be a working mom. I worked all different kinds of hours. I used to rely on that bus to get my kids to school, not only to school but back home from school,” Luciano-Flaitz said.
The Durham fleet buses normally park on North 121nd Street and Leavenworth Road next to Piper West Elementary School on the district’s property.
The transportation company said they bought locks for the busses and had them fixed them right away. They’re even talking about adding more lights and cameras to the bus barn area.
Parents can’t seem to wrap their heads around why someone would do this.
“This doesn’t just affect one kid this affects a whole community of children and education is supposed to be our number one priority. So why somebody would steal from kids? I don’t understand that they just need to get to school and get home safely and to mess with a commercial vehicle … I hope they get prosecuted,” Marcus said.
Police haven’t arrested anyone yet.
A mechanic says the thieves are probably taking the cores out of the diesel batteries and selling them to auto parts stores.
You don’t have to prove where you got them and they go for anywhere for $35 to $100.
