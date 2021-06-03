BATES COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- A Bates County Sheriff's deputy was injured during a pursuit on Thursday afternoon.
Deputies stopped a vehicle that was reportedly stolen.
Authorities discovered the suspect, only described as a female, had a $300 warrant out. When the deputies attempted to arrest her on the warrant, she took off from the traffic stop, striking one of the deputies.
The pursuit continued to Cass County on Interstate 49. At one point in the pursuit, the suspect's vehicle was heading the wrong way on the highway.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office assisted and used its Grapple System to stop the vehicle.
The suspect was transported to the hospital for injuries.
The deputy was not seriously injured.
