LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV)— A Bates City man has died after being struck by a semi-truck on eastbound I-70 at mile marker 31.4.
Reports said that the crash occurred as the semi-truck struck 63-year-old William Dravenstott just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
It said that he was kneeling in the center of the roadway when he was struck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.