INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – A fire in a basement in Independence has displaced multiple people and their pets.
The fire happened at about 5:15 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Ash.
When crews arrived, smoke and fire were visible.
The fire was knocked down by 5:23 p.m.
An investigation has been ordered.
No one was injured, but the Red Cross is helping four adults and two pets who were displaced due to the fire.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.