BASEHOR, KS. (KCTV) -- Police in Basehor are looking for a missing young man.
Jordan Kenne was last seen going out for a run on Friday, Feb. 1. in the Tonganoxie and Basehor area.
Kenne is 5'9" in height and weighs about 140 pounds.
His last known location was State Avenue and 178th Street.
If you see him, please call 911 or 913-758-4022.
According someone who said they are a friend of his, he is from Shawnee, Kansas and is 27 years old.
