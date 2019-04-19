KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Several Kansas City metro area bars and restaurants are training their staff as part of a local program to counter sexual assault and harassment in business places.
The Metropolitan Organization to Counter Assault has been carrying out special SAFE Training for business employees to recognize when someone is uncomfortable or unsafe, and how to intervene. SAFE stands for Sexual Assault Free Environment.
One of the restaurants that received the training was Classic Cup Cafe on the Plaza. The general manager there said he was shocked at how common sexual harassment and assault are at bars and restaurants. He's heard stories from his own staff members, and now is more aware.
"I don't want to get too far into specific stories, but it's amazing how far people will cross the line," said Jeff Brack, general manager at Classic Cup Cafe. "And I would never have known if I never asked. Because people don't usually share that stuff."
MOCSA staff said they want to build a culture in the nightlife here in Kansas City that makes people feel safe, since unacceptable behavior in bars and clubs is normalized because it happens so often.
The group has done this training at concert venues, college bars, dive bars, high-end wine bars and restaurants.
"It’s more of a workshop than a lecture, so they spend a lot of time talking to each other about the things they are already noticing," said Haleigh Harrold. "And 100 percent of the time, they are already noticing all of these things."
While instances of sexual assault and harassment can happen whether alcohol is involved or not, alcohol is often a tool for perpetrators to help carry out that harassment.
The training teaches staff members to pay attention if someone is obviously trying to get someone else drunk, or if someone is clearly taking advantage of someone who's already had too much to drink.
Isolation is another tool perpetrators use -- trying to separate someone from a group, or getting them to go outside, according to MOCSA.
