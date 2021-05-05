SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Cantinas around the KC metro are preparing for a busy night. For many, it's their first in more than a year.
The staff at Dos Reales in Shawnee has been preparing for the night for the last several months.
JC Quezada, the assistant manager of the restaurant, remembered trying to keep up with takeout orders in May 2020. Boxing up meals and margaritas to go didn't feel the same.
"We've been waiting for people to actually come in and enjoy a good time," he said.
Dos Reales enjoyed a steady crowd throughout the day. The staff hung balloons and decorations outside, gave away prizes at the door in the evening, and brought in a mariachi band as a line formed outside.
Chris Luther and a group of friends sat down to lunch with margaritas. Last year, he said, he made tacos at home.
"Today is a good day to celebrate as a group," he said. "We all got our vaccines."
Even though Johnson Co. no longer requires masks in restaurants and other businesses, Dos Reales is still asking customers to wear them. Staff are required to cover their faces.
"I support them for that because it makes people feel safe," Luther said.
