KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Rowdy fans were on the edge of their seats at The Blue Line in KC to watch the St. Louis Blues take on the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals, but someone was missing from the crowd.
You may remember local hockey fans rallied last March for the bar manager, who was in the process of getting her citizenship paperwork done when immigration officers deported her.
KCTV5 News caught up with her husband who is still waiting to be reunited.
Normally, Letty Stegall would be behind the bar serving her customers but, because she can’t, she is relying on technology to stay connected even though she’s far away.
“When the Blues score, the place just erupts,” Steve Stegall said.
When fans go wild inside The Blue Line, Leticia“Letty” Stegall can feel it in Mexico.
“It melts my heart,” she said. “I wish I was there.”
“Thank God for technology, so she can still be a part of our bar,” Steve Stegall said.
Letty and her husband have waited for years for Blues fans in KC to watch their team in the finals at their business.
“I opened this place 7 and a half years ago,” he said. “This is what I dreamed that it would be. It’s unbelievable. It gives me chills to see all these people coming in and having this good of a time.”
It’s bittersweet.
“We went through 72 of these Stanley Cup Steins” he said.
Business is booming but Stegall’s wife isn’t by his side to enjoy it.
“FaceTime is huge,” he said. “Every night, we watch a movie or a Netflix show. We time it up where we are both watching it. We do whatever we can.”
They do whatever they can to keep their bond and business thriving despite Letty’s deportation.
She had a legal work permit and had spent years trying to meet requirements to gain full citizenship. She’s still trying.
“She has an interview with the Embassy,” he said.
“Thank you for the support,” she said. “I love everybody.”
They are going through the legal process, planning for the day they are back together again.
“We are going to have the biggest party you’ve ever seen,” he said.
Until that moment, they are celebrating with Blues fans who know what it’s like to wait.
“Let’s Go Blues!” Letty said. “Let’s play that Gloria tonight.”
The family is hopeful that by this time next year Letty will be back in the U.S. and back home with her family.
