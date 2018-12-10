KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill says his foot injury is “bad.”
Hill is one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL racking in 74 receptions, 12 touchdowns, and over 1,200 yards this season.
Sunday, the Pro-Bowler went down with a heel injury before halftime.
Hill did return to the game after the injury where he caught eight passes and had 139 yards.
After the game, Hill told sports reporter Peter King “my foot’s bad.”
In the article, Hill stated that when he came back on the field “our people did a tremendous job wrapping my foot. I was still feeling my heel, but at the same time, I knew that man, if you want the W, if you want to be a great receiver, this is your moment to make plays.”
The Chiefs did come back to beat the Ravens in overtime, but Hill’s injury might be at a high cost towards the team’s Super Bowl hopes.
Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins is also injured and likely out until the playoffs.
If Hill misses time, most of the burden of the passing game will be shouldered by Chris Conley, Demarcus Robinson, and new signee Kelvin Benjamin. Naturally, Travis Kelce would likely take additional targets at tight end.
To make matters worse, running back Spencer Ware exited Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.
Luckily, Ware did return to the game and rushed for 75 yards. But, many experts still have him listed as questionable for Week 15.
So far the biggest positive for the Chiefs, as far as injuries go, is Coach Andy Reid says “there’s a chance” Eric Berry will make his return against the Chargers, Thursday night.
