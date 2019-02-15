FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory Friday with bands of light-to-moderate snowfall expected most of the day.
StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little says most people within our area will see 3-5 inches of snowfall by Friday evening with snow-packed roads. In some areas, sleet and freezing rain also are possible, making roads dangerous.
Drivers should be prepared for very low visibility. The worst conditions are expected mid-morning through mid-afternoon.
Dozens of schools across the metro canceled classes before the winter storm hits.
Click here for the latest list of districts canceling classes for Friday.
"Moderate snow and temperatures in the mid-10s are not good combinations. Road crews will have their hands full the bulk of today," Little said. "We are also keeping an eye on another wave of winter weather Saturday night into early Sunday."
Cold weather returns and lingers into the weekend with single-digit windchills.
Head up early risers - an EARLIER start now expected with our snow @KCTV5 Live updates on our latest snow timeline and totals - join us!! pic.twitter.com/NoOk79GkXr— Erin Little (@ErinKCTV5) February 15, 2019
