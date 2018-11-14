KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For months now, Midtown Kansas City has been without a favorite spot for lasagna and they're going to have to keep waiting.
To say Ragazza's owners are having a run of bad luck would be an understatement, but the restaurant community is stepping up to help.
“This area is similar in layout to old Ragazza, bar is twice the size however,” said Laura Norris, Ragazza owner.
Laura Norris' vision for the new Ragazza is clear.
“This is a dining area going to have barn doors to close off,” says Norris.
What isn’t' so clear is when it will all be done and when the bad luck will finally quit.
“The first time I came in was after a fire ironically. They had done all demo, absolute mess,” explained Norris.
In January, she signed the lease on this building fulfilling her dream to own a restaurant on main street, but the delays quickly followed.
“There were a lot of unanticipated things with the building itself,” proclaimed Norris.
First, the landlord's renovation took longer than expected.
“So, we didn’t even start our interior work until late august,” said Norris.
Then a police chase landed a car right on their front door where the custom storefront should be by now.
“I got call about 1:30 a.m. about a car had crashed into the building, but to everyone is okay but they ran into that and now we have to rebuild it all,” explained Norris.
While repair work began, that storefront went to wait in storage in the interstate underground warehouse.
The warehouse caught fire last month.
The custom piece suffered heavy smoke damage and is now being rebuilt.
“It’s very hard to get the scent out, so for residential and restaurant purposes, you don’t want to smell it. We're not a barn,” said Norris.
“So, it’s been another pretty significant setback, being closed over the holiday season is not ideal, you know. But there were a lot of people hurt in those fires more than me so,” said Norris.
It's not all bad news because Norris’ loyal staff will be there when they finally open their doors.
Friends in the restaurant industry are giving them temporary work over the holidays.
“I have been really fortunate, the restaurant community in kc is pretty generous,” said Norris.
In the meantime, she and the head chef are keeping busy selling lasagnas out of another friend's kitchen and staying on top of all the work left to be done.
Norris is confident they'll be back in business in January.
