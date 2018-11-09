2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room

Howie Dorough, from left, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys pose in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. 

 (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Backstreet Boys have announced new tour dates and will make a stop at the Sprint Center. 

The boy band is scheduled to be in Kansas City Sept. 7.

Tickets go on sale for fan club member Saturday at 8:50 a.m.

General ticket sales begin Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.

The Backstreet Boys will also make a stop in St. Louis on Sept. 6. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.