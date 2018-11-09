KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Backstreet Boys have announced new tour dates and will make a stop at the Sprint Center.
The boy band is scheduled to be in Kansas City Sept. 7.
Tickets go on sale for fan club member Saturday at 8:50 a.m.
General ticket sales begin Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.
The Backstreet Boys will also make a stop in St. Louis on Sept. 6.
