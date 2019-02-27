COLUMBIA, MO (AP/KCTV) — Law enforcement officials say it will take several years to fully clear Missouri's backlog of untested rape kits.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said on Wednesday he has named former Jasper County Judge Keithley Williams as the coordinator for his office's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.
“The very first thing we must do is to do a detailed inventory of all the kits in the state of Missouri and over 640 law enforcement agencies across and 160 hospitals and we have about six months to get the job done,” Williams said.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the project is funded by a $2.8 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Schmitt says the kits are not numbers and are not footnotes to the reporting of the crime. He says they represent real human beings who have suffered and confronted their fears, reporting the sexual assault. He says they deserve more than having a kit sitting untested.
“With this data we can more effectively fight to prosecute the offenders who’ve lurked in the shadows for too long. We can demonstrate through actions not just words that we support victims and their quest for justice,” Schmitt stated.
An audit conducted by then-Attorney General Josh Hawley's office last year found 5,424 untested rape kits in Missouri.
“I hope that survivors feel that they are relieved to know that this issue is finally being addressed,” voiced Julie Donelon, President & CEO MOCSA.
