KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Back-to-back fires two nights in a row at the same house off Waukomis Drive sparked an arson investigation and put Kansas City firefighters in danger.
The bomb and arson unit is now looking into who may have started the flames.
Fire investigators said there were several spots where it appeared a fire was started.
The home is now boarded up and considered a dangerous building.
Large flames shot into the air near NW 68th Street and Waukomis Drive Wednesday night. Once firefighters went inside, they found dangerous conditions.
“All units: holes in the floor as you enter the structure,” dispatch said.
Firefighters fought flames from the basement to the attic, then dispatch could be heard saying, “All units evacuate the structure.”
“I saw that hole with flames coming out and I was like, ‘whoa,’” said Daniel Carrillo, a neighbor.
Neighbors didn’t know what to think because firefighters had just been called to the home the night before.
“The first night, you could just see the smoke,” Carrillo said. “You could see fire flickering in the back yard.”
Dispatchers told firefighters about the previous fire. “There is going to be a previous burn,” they said. “P.D. was involved last night. Requesting units to stage. They are in route.”
“The police were worried about squatters, that’s why they had them staged,” dispatch said.
Once firefighters got the fire under control they asked investigators to come to the home.
“Waukomis command, can we get bomb and arson, and dangerous buildings our way,” dispatch said.
On Thursday, crews boarded up the home. Signs are posted warning “do not enter.”
Fire investigators said even though there were initial signs that this fire was intentionally started, the investigation is ongoing.
