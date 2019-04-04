KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Baby Lisa was almost 11 months old when she vanished. She’s now been missing for more than seven years.
Her parents said the original news about Timmothy Pitzen being found gave them hope.
“He’s home and he’s safe, but there’s all this time gone by and all of these things he’s endured,” said Deborah Bradley, Lisa’s mother. “I think about my daughter and where she is and how she’s been treated and if she’s safe and if she’s being taken care of. It’s a scary thought.”
Lisa’s parents were thrilled with the news of Pitzen resurfacing because it proved old missing persons cases do get solved.
“It’s a pretty amazing story and thing to happen,” said Jeremy Irwin, Lisa’s father. “It’s an example that it does happen.”
After interviewing Lisa’s parents on Thursday, we all learned the so-called missing teen isn’t Pitzen at all. In fact, it’s a man in his 20s.
Lisa was last seen in her crib. Her family believes she was stolen and then sold.
“Lisa is out there somewhere,” Irwin said. “She’s probably going to school. She’s out there in public. She’s got to be.”
Lisa’s parents feel police need to take a fresh look at her case.
They were heartbroken with early details that the teen claiming to be Pitzen was injured. He told police he escaped male attackers.
“That’s scary,” Bradley said. “I feel bad for him. I hope he settles in and get the help he needs to cope, move forward, and start his life again.”
Lisa’s family believes her age progression photos are the best lead in the case.
They said she vanished at such a young age that she probably doesn’t even know she’s a missing person. They hope she’s now at an age where she can recognize herself
If you have any information, police ask you call the TIPS Hotline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.