KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- B&B Theatres has signed a lease to take over the downtown Alamo Drafthouse location.
B&B Theatres will open it after making some improvements to the location at 1400 Main Street.
The company will install heated electric recline seats and give customers the ability to reserve seats in advance.
B&B will also bring its Johnnie's Jazz Bar & Grill brand to the location.
“We are thrilled that B&B Theatres and the Bagby family are moving into the Power & Light District and know that they will bring the best possible product to the Mainstreet Theater”, said Nick Benjamin, executive director of the Power & Light District.
Back in March, it was announced the theatre would close following struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The renovation and reopening of Kansas City’s historic Mainstreet Theatre was and will continue to be a central pillar of downtown’s resurgence,” said Mayor Lucas. “I am delighted to see a local and strong brand in B&B Theatres investing in Kansas City. I cannot wait to get back to my own neighborhood theater on Main Street.”
No reopening date has been announced yet.
