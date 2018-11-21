Avoid these cooking hazards on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With lots of people in the kitchen on Thanksgiving, it can turn a bit hectic.
The last thing you want on Thanksgiving is to ruin the turkey. So, we caught up with Overland Park firefighters to learn how to cook safely and what to do if a fire breaks out.
"Make sure you have a pan lid handy. Make sure you have your oven mitt on, just from the side, slide that lid over the pan and shut the burner off," Overland Park firefighter Tyler Butts said.
The key is to not panic. The same strategy goes for fires in the oven.
"Make sure that the door gets shut," Butts said.
Then, you want to turn it off, get everyone outside and call 911.
Not surprising, more house fires happen on Thanksgiving then another other day of the year.
On an average day, there are 455 fires across the nation. That number quadruples on Thanksgiving.
One of the most dangerous ways to cook a turkey is in a deep fryer, and you never want to try to cook it frozen.
“It is bad and can be extremely dangerous. You want to make sure you are doing this is a safe location. It has to be away from it. Another thing is to make sure you are filling the pot correctly. One way is to fill it with water first, put your turkey in there and then remove your turkey and you can measure it or you can use a sharpie on the side of the pan," Butts said.
And always keep an eye on your food as it cooks throughout the day.
Another thing you want to make sure to do when your cooking is to turn all the pot handles pointing towards the stove. That way pets or kids can’t accidentally knock them over and burn themselves.
