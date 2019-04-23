Film Box Office

This image released by Disney shows Robert Downey Jr. in a scene from "Avengers: Endgame." 

 (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’re hoping to be one of the first in the metro to see the Avengers assemble one last time but haven’t bought your ticket yet for Avengers: Endgame, you may want to do so quickly.

The demand for opening-night and first-day tickets is resulting in sold-out screenings at a number of theaters.

"Endgame" is listed at 3 hours and 2 minutes. 

According to AMC Theatres officials, they’ve already sold more tickets to Avengers: Endgame than they’ve ever sold in advance of a film’s release. And their first shows aren’t even until Thursday night.

Because they’re breaking records, the movie company says they have multiple AMC locations that will be opening around the clock from Thursday night through Sunday.

There are no Kansas City area theaters on that list yet, but there are still a couple days to go, and AMC says it’s still possible we’ll see AMCs in the area go around-the-clock with showtimes.

If you’re hoping to see the finale in Marvel’s first 10-year arc of big-screen superhero sagas the weekend, here are some tips:

  • Purchase your tickets online or through the app. That way you can see what seats are available and you can pick your seat.
  • If you have an advanced ticket but no assigned seat, get to the theater early so you can get a good seat.
  • If you want to buy a ticket at the theater, get there early.
  • Because so many people will take advantage of purchasing their tickets digitally, the movie's show time could sell out while you’re driving to the theater.

There are still tickets available for Friday, the official opening date. But, tickets for Thursday pre-screenings are few and far between. Many locations are already sold out.

"Endgame" is the sequel to "Infinity War," which broke box office records when it premiered last April.

"Infinity War" made a record $640 million for its opening weekend around the world. It went on to make more than $2 billion worldwide.

