KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Missouri Highway Patrol says a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City.
The shooting happened in the area of Maple Boulevard and East Missouri Avenue.
The Highway Patrol says Kansas City police officers came to the area to make contact with a homicide suspect.
Police say the situation is connected to Friday night's homicide involving the deaths of a 14-year-old and 16-year-old.
A spokesperson for the Highway Patrol says the suspect pointed a short barrel rifle at the direction of the officers, who opened fire.
No officers were hurt.
The suspect was named Hanad Abdiaziz. He was 25 and from Kansas City, according to police.
KCPD is on scene of an officer-involved shooting near Maple Blvd and Independence Avenue. pic.twitter.com/eIehTQ72fu— Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) May 1, 2021
A little after 6pm this evening, @kcpolice located a homicide suspect near Missouri Ave @ Maple Blvd. Officers attempted to make contact w/ the suspect, but the suspect presented a short barreled rifle. An officer fired his service weapon, striking the suspect. (1/2)cont... pic.twitter.com/oqbcEL4rAC— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 2, 2021
Two teens killed in shooting were 'rising stars,' police say
Abdulwahid Abdulaziz, 16, and Abdirahman Abdulaziz, 14, were identified by police as the victims of Friday night's shooting that happened in the area of 8th and Olive.
They were found by police around 11:30 p.m. on Friday outside of their apartments. They had just left late night Ramadan services.
"Officers and detectives on scene heard story after story about these promising young men who were leaders both in their community and at their mosque," police tweeted. "It’s become clear that Kansas City has lost two rising stars, and we will do everything we can to seek justice for them."
The neighborhood was on full alert following the initial shooting that claimed the boys' lives.
The mosques in the area closed following the shooting.
"We were extremely scared," one neighbor told KCTV5. "We just wanted to leave the house and not come back. When the police came we were a little less scared, but when the police were away we were extremely scared."
A GoFundMe page was set up to assist the family.
It has raised nearly $20,000 as of 9 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Their teens' deaths were the 51st and 52nd homicides of 2021.
It's the fifth and sixth times someone under the age of 16 was murdered in Kansas City.
