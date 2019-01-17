LINCOLN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are still asking anyone with information related to the disappearance of Glenna Bullard to come forward.
On Feb. 26 of last year, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office asked the KBI to join the investigation into the disappearance of 39-year-old Bullard.
Bullard is a white woman who is 5 feet,11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen in the area of Kansas Highway 18 and Kansas Highway 14 in Lincoln, Kansas, on Nov. 1 of 2017.
She was rumored to have headed to Texas but made has no contact with relatives in Texas.
She was seen traveling in a blue, single-cab pickup around the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information about Bullard’s disappearance should contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Callers may remain anonymous.
