PLEASANT VALLEY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Pleasant Valley say a small pipe bomb was recovered on Friday afternoon.
The department received a call around 3 p.m. Friday regarding a suspicious item in the area of Orchard and Kaill Road.
Officers on scene found "what appeared o be a small pipe bomb," according to authorities.
The Claycomo Police Department and Clay County Sheriff's Office responded for officers, as they were attending funeral services for a detective.
The Kansa City Police Department's Bomb Squad was called and assisted in the investigation.
It remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.