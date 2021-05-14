GENERIC: KCPD police lights
(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)

PLEASANT VALLEY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Pleasant Valley say a small pipe bomb was recovered on Friday afternoon. 

The department received a call around 3 p.m. Friday regarding a suspicious item in the area of Orchard and Kaill Road. 

Officers on scene found "what appeared o be a small pipe bomb," according to authorities. 

The Claycomo Police Department and Clay County Sheriff's Office responded for officers, as they were attending funeral services for a detective. 

The Kansa City Police Department's Bomb Squad was called and assisted in the investigation. 

It remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

