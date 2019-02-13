EASTON, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas sheriff’s office is asking families to be on alert as they search for a suspect that is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Undersheriff J.W. Sherley with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office identified 43-year-old Daniel W. Owens as a person of interest in a shooting that happen Wednesday morning at a home in Easton.
Deputies and medical personnel responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of South 3rd Street at 8:15 a.m. where they found a 58-year-old man inside suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was conscious and alert, and emergency crews transported him by helicopter to an area hospital.
Neighbors told KCTV5 News they are locking their doors and paying close attention to who is coming and going in their neighborhood, which deputies are advising anyone in the area to do.
Deputies also noted it was unclear whether the suspect in the incident was in a vehicle or on foot, so they are advising drivers not to give a ride to anyone they see on the roadways.
The superintendent for the Easton School District said all district schools were placed on lockout and will remain on high alert until the situation is resolved.
Investigators said Owens has ties to the Easton area, as well as Leavenworth and the Kansas City, Kansas areas. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the location of Daniel Owens to call 912-682-5724 or to report any suspicious behavior by calling 911.
Jefferson County Undersheriff Robert Chartier said an attempt to locate a suspect in the shooting was sent out to surrounding agencies, including Jefferson County, but Chartier clarified there currently is not an active search underway.
