JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is warning the public that six different types of bottled wine manufactured by Casa de Loco in Eldon may pose a danger of exploding.
They said the wine should not be consumed and should be immediately be secured to prevent injury.
The Casa de Loco products that ATC is aware of that should be handled with care and secured are: Applesauced, Bellini Gold, Coming in Hot, Kona Lover Port, OCD, and Peachy Thoughts.
Casa de Loco did not submit these wines to ATC for product brand registration, which includes review and product evaluation, as required by Missouri law. Photographs of some of the wines are available here.
The issue was discovered by ATC as a result of a routine inspection. After confiscating unregistered wine that was being distributed, a bottle exploded in an ATC evidence storage room. When ATC contacted retailers, it learned of additional explosions, as well as Casa de Loco wine bottles spontaneously breaking and leaking.
“We are continuing to investigate, however, it’s important that anyone who has these unregistered Casa de Loco products take immediate action to prevent injury,” ATC State Supervisor Dorothy Taylor said. “We ask that any consumer or retailer who has a bottle of the six affected Casa De Loco wines call our offices and report when and where they purchased the wine. The number to call is (573) 751-2964.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is also currently investigating Casa de Loco for potential health and sanitation violations at its Eldon manufacturing premises.
ATC has contacted known retailers of Casa de Loco wines and suggested removing the unregistered products from their shelves. Casa de Loco has informed ATC that it will be removing the products from retailers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.