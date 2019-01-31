PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities have finished investigating after someone who was in custody died in the Pleasant Hill jail.
On Thursday, the authorities said that the person who died on Dec. 19 was 53-year-old Anthony P. Garner.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office were handling the investigation.
They said that they concluded no crime occurred and that he took his own life. The cause of death was asphyxia.
On Thursday, 43 days after Garner died, his family took their concerns to the public.
They are not happy with how the case was handled.
According to his family, Garner was pulled over on Dec. 19 near his mother’s home by Pleasant Hill police officers and arrested for outstanding warrants for unpaid traffic tickets.
His family was told about his death about five or six hours after he was arrested.
“We are devastated,” said his sister Michelle Robinson. “Tony was our glue. He kept the family together. He was our peacemaker.”
Family members said that, after that notification, they could not get any additional information about his death. Investigators said they could not comment on an ongoing investigation.
“It’s hard not knowing and nobody telling you anything about what happened to your loved one,” Robinson said “The only thing they said was, ‘Self-inflicted. Everything is under investigation.’”
When asked if they had a response the family’s concerns, the police sent a written statement. It said, in part, “To insure transparency, an outside agency was immediately contacted. Affected personnel were immediately placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.”
According to Damon Daniel, President of the AdHoc Group Against Crime, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office released the statement about how Garner died on Thursday “but they have not contacted the family before releasing that statement.”
“There is no way that I would believe that my brother would take his own life,” Robinson said
Family members said they want to know if proper protocol was followed by anyone in charge of Garner while he was in custody.
“We just want answers,” Robinson said.
Family members said they hope to sit down with the medical examiner and law enforcement officers to understand the results of the investigation into Garner’s death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.