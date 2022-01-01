KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- One man died early Saturday morning after his vehicle rear-ended a snow plow in Wyandotte County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The traffic report states that a Kansas Department of Transportation plow was treating the road and had its warning lights on when a second vehicle rear-ended it.
The crash happened at 1:55 a.m. on Interstate 435 just south of Leavenworth Road, according to the incident report.
The report also said that 20-year-old Ernesto Lopez of Platte City, Mo., died. He was the driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the plow truck.
It's unknown why the vehicle struck the plow, according to the report.
The plow truck driver suffered minor injuries.
No one else was in either vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.