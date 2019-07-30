TONGANOXIE, KS. (KCTV) --- The Kansas Highway Patrol and Leavenworth County Sheriff's Department are looking for a suspect in the area of 222nd Street and Honey Creek Avenue.
The suspect is described by police as a 6'2" white male who weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing grey pants, a grey shirt and white shoes.
It's possible the suspect is still in cuffs.
Residents are asked to keep an eye out and call 911.
