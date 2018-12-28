ALLEN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The authorities are investigating after a man and his daughter were found dead in their home in Iola on Thursday evening.
Iola police went to 114 S. Kentucky just after 5 p.m. after someone called and said that they had found two people dead.
When officers arrived, they found that the two people had died from apparent gunshot wounds.
Iola police asked for help from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at about 5:10 p.m.
The deceased woman was identified as 36-year-old Molly E. Wilson and the man was identified as 69-year-old John Tadlock.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
They are asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest they have identified in connection with the case.
If anyone knows where 38-year-old Ben Converse is, they are asked to contact the Iola Police Department at 620-365-4960.
Converse is a white man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 175 lbs. He has hazel eyes.
Converse may be driving a maroon 2011 Kia Forte with Kansas license plate “509 KZS.” He also may be in the Oklahoma area.
If you see Converse or the vehicle, do not approach him and call the police.
