EDWARDSVILLE, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities in Edwardsville are looking for a missing man.
Brandon Robinson, 32, was last seen on March 30 at about 8 p.m. at his home in Edwardsville.
He was last contacted via text message on April 1.
He was last known to be in downtown Kansas City, Kansas.
If you know where he might be, please call the Edwardsville Police Department at 913-441-6983.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.