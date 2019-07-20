BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – The authorities are currently looking for a man in the water at Lake Jacomo.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they are assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a man who went into the water around 4:30 p.m.
They said that the man is a 28 years old.
They said that he was on a pontoon boat with family when he saw two children in the water who were wearing life jackets but appeared to be struggling. He then jumped into the water to save them.
The children are fine, but that man has still not resurfaced.
MSHP is putting two boats in the water as part of their initial search. They told KCTV5 News that the man could have possibly drowned and that this may transition into a recovery mission.
If they don't find the man today, they will return on Sunday.
