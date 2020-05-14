PLATTE COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating four "wolf hybrids" that were spotted in the area of 92 Highway and Horback Road near Smithville.
The sheriff's office said originally there was a report of six wolf hybrids on the loose after they escaped property in Platte County.
It was later discovered that one hybrid was shot after it attacked two goats. A second animal returned to its home.
The Missouri Department of Conservation and other law enforcement agencies have been made aware of the animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.