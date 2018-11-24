LEBANON, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Highway Patrol and the Lebanon Police Department have issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 87-year-old man.
Donald Earl Williams has been missing since Nov. 22.
He is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and who weighs 160 pounds. He has grey hair and hazel eyes.
The alert was issued due to a "missing person incident" that happened near Johnson, Nebraska.
His family last heard from him on Thanksgiving at 6:50 p.m. He had told his family that he was lost.
Police said Williams drives a gray 1995 Chrysler New Yorker bearing Missouri plates with the number “SS2 M1R.”
The authorities said he suffers from a serious medical condition and may have an altered mental state due to a lack of sleep.
He was traveling from Lebanon to either Hutchinson, Kansas or Johnson, Nebraska.
Anyone with information about where he is should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.