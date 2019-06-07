independence attempted robbery suspect
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a bank in Independence on Friday. 

According to the FBI, the robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the City Credit Union at 2550 291 Highway.  

the suspect entered the bank, displayed a weapon, and made a verbal demand for cash. He did not leave the bank with any money, however. 

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. 

He had dreadlocks and was wearing a hooded pink sweatshirt and white pants. 

He ran north after leaving the bank.

No one was injured. 

This is the second of two bank incidents that happened on Friday. There was also a robbery at a bank in Kansas City

