KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The police in Kansas City were looking for a missing and endangered 96-year-old man.
John F. Riordan was last seen leaving the 5300 block of NW 73rd St. on Friday at 9 a.m.
He was driving a black Nissan Altima with Kentucky plates.
He has dementia and had a recent fall, which caused a head injury.
On Saturday, the police said that he had been found and is safe.
