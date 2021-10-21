MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday night, the Miami County Sheriff's Office was asking for help locating a missing 4-year-old girl.
The girl's name was not provided by authorities, but a photo was. A post was made on social media around 7 p.m.
She was last seen in the area of 223rd Street and Cedar Niles Road.
Outside agencies were assisting in the search.
By about 8 p.m., the Johnson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KCTV5 News at the scene that the girl had been found safe inside her own home.
More information from authorities:
