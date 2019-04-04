LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Lee’s Summit Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old man.
According to the police, David Depooter is 6 feet tall and weighs 235 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey and blue plaid shirt, and blue jeans. Depooter wears glasses and has a beard.
He was last seen on Thursday around 2 or 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of SE Somerset Drive.
It’s unknown where he might be headed. He does have his cell phone with him, but it is turned off.
He does have a history of medical issues, including dementia.
He was last seen driving a red, 2017 Jeep Compass with Missouri license plate “HD4-D3Y.”
If you see him, please call the Lee’s Summit police at 816-969-7390.
