KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There was a fire at the post office in the City Center Square building in KC on Saturday.
The building is in the area of 11th and Main and the fire happened at about 2:30 p.m. The post office is suite 200.
The United States Postal Service said that they will be contacting customers on Monday “with details concerning their post office box.”
They also said no employees were injured.
The ATF said that fire investigators have asked for their help in determining what caused the fire.
No other information is available at this time.
