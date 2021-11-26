SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) --- The Missouri Highway Patrol and Sugar Creek Police Department are investigating a crash that resulted in two deaths on Friday evening.
The Missouri Highway Patrol Troop A says the crash happened on MO-291 at Cement City Road in Sugar Creek.
The crash happened shortly after 4:20 p.m. on Friday. It involved at least two cars.
Fatal crash!Troopers and Sugar Creek PD are scene of a double fatal injury crash located on MO-291 at Cement City Rd in Sugar Creek, Jackson Co. The crash occurred at approx 4:21pm involving at least two cars. pic.twitter.com/a6O4JFJ5Mx— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) November 26, 2021
