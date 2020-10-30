GENERIC: KCPD police lights
SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities have identified two men who were found dead in Sedalia on Thursday. 

According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers went to the 1700 block of S. Harrison Ave. around 10:15 a.m. 

When they arrived, they found the bodies of two men. 

On Friday, the Rural Missouri Major Case Squad convened at the police department around 9:30 a.m. to assist with this suspicious death investigation. 

The men have been identified as 66-year-old Steven Klein and 59-year-old Russell Bain. 

Over 30 investigators from agencies around Central Missouri have gathered to investigate this case. The Rural Missouri Major Case Squad can be activated for up to four days, unless there is an extension granted. 

Anyone without information about the death of these men is asked to call 660-221-8832. 

No further information is available at this time. 

