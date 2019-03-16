KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a homicide that happened on Thursday night.
It happened in the 6900 block of Spruce 8:33 p.m.
The authorities went to the area on a medical call.
When they arrived, they found the victim had died.
The victim appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.
There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
