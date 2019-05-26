Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight.
Just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 7000 block of Bellefontaine on a domestic violence disturbance involving a handgun.
Reports indicated that an armed male subject forced his way into a residence where the calling party said that subject had kidnapped her husband and stole their car.
Upon arrival, three officers made contact with the callers and determined that an armed encounter had occurred between the subject and the caller's husband.
The husband was able to fight off the male subject, but the car was still taken.
Two of the three officers left the initial scene to search for the vehicle.
The officer who stayed at the initial scene advised that the original armed male subject had returned. As that officer attempted to take him into custody, the subject ran.
A brief foot pursuit occurred and as the officer was attempting to take him into custody, a struggle ensued.
During the struggle, the officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject.
The male subject was transported to the hospital where he died. On Sunday afternoon, he was identified as 30-year-old Terrance Bridges.
The officer involved was not injured during the struggle.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident at this time.
Detectives have talked to many people who were present during the incident. They are asking anyone who saw anything that they believe could be relevant to contact detectives at 816-234-5043.
