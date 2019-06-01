KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Saturday.
MSHP said the crash involved a motorcycle and happened on the southbound I-435 ramp that goes to southbound I-49 and eastbound I-470.
They tweeted about the crash just before 4 p.m.
The road is currently open and all officers have cleared the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
