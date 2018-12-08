DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two dogs.
Authorities say Odin and MJ were found dead this week in southeastern Douglas County.
The sheriff's says they were "killed this week by an unknown person or persons."
They were family pets.
If you have any information about the two dogs, contact authorities at (785) - 841-0007 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 785-843-TIPS (8477).
