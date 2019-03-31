PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The authorities are conducting an investigation into the suspicious deaths of a man and a toddler who were found dead inside a burning vehicle.
The bodies were found in the 20000 block of B Highway, north of Ridgley, Missouri.
The sheriff’s office went to the area just after 7 a.m. when someone called and said there was a vehicle on fire in that area.
The person said that they could see human remains in the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office that they believe those remains are of an adult man and a toddler.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office in helping the sheriff’s office investigate.
