KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found in a lake at Pierson Park on Saturday morning.
The authorities went to the park at 1800 S. 55th St. around 10:30 a.m. after someone called 911 and said that they saw a body in the water.
When they arrived, they found the body of a man who had died.
At this time, the cause of his death is unknown.
